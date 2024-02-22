Posted in: Collectibles, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: drop, lord of the rings

Gondor Calls and Rohan Answers with New Lord of the Rings Keyboard

A new set of artifacts from Middle-earth have been discovered by Drop as they debut their latest The Lord of the Rings collection

"The Beacons of Mines Tirith! The Beacons are lit! Gondor calls for aid!" – Aragorn. Sauron and his army are back, and it is up to The Riders of Rohan to help topple his reign once and for all. Aid from Rohan has arrived as Drop has unveiled their latest The Lord of the Rings release. That is right, even more, The Lord of the Rings keyboards are on the way, bringing the magic of Middle-earth to your finger tips once again. The people of Rohan, known as Rohirrim, are renowned for their skill in horse-riding and their fierce loyalty to their king. Drop has captured the beauty of these riders throughout the keyboard's design which comes in two different keyboards that are inspired by Riddermark's two biggest cities.

Enhance your desk or home with The Lord of the Rings brown Edoras keyboard or the green Aldburg keyboard. Both are remarkably detailed from galloping horses, the beacons of Minas Tirith, and much more that J.R.R. Tolkien fans will recognize. A new Rohan Artisan LOTR Keycap is also coming to make sure aid and comfort arrive for defending Gondor. Collectors and Lord of the Rings fans can find the Rohan Keyboards right on the Drop site for $149, which can be purchased right now.

DROP + The Lord of the Rings Rohan Keyboard

"We always had more Middle-earth keyboards in us. We just had to get back on the horse. For our latest release, we mean that in more ways (and more boards) than one. Meet the Drop + The Lord of the Rings™ Rohan Keyboard: a heroic typing staple sent from our stables in two styles, each inspired by the kingdom of horsemasters. Choose from the brown Edoras or the green Aldburg, named after the Riddermark's two biggest cities—and adorned with pad-printed artwork from OSHETART depicting a Rohan-inspired seal your entire desk can rally around."

"And like the great gathering of the Rohirrim before the Battle of the Pelennor Fields—these keyboards are sporting something of an army themselves. That army comes in the form of a newly created DCD-profile keycap set (in matching green or brown) featuring a host of Rohan-inspired novelties designed by OSHETART—including galloping horses, a cavalry helmet, the beacons of Minas Tirith, and iconography from Anglo Saxon culture: an inspiration for Rohan. Throw in tactile Holy Panda X Switches paired with our nearly silent Phantom Stabilizers, and you're ready to type—type now, for ruin, and the world's ending."

