Batman: The Animated Series Batcycle Hit the Streets from McFarlane

Things are about to get animated as McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new set of Batman The Animated Series figures

McFarlane Toys has been busy as they have dropped an entire new wave of figures and some extras. Target has kicked off their new 2023 Fall Geek Out event, and McFarlane opened the doors with some style. An entire wave of figures inspired by Batman: The Animated Series is on the way. Batman, Robin, Scarecrow, and Mr. Freeze are ready for action, and if fans unite the whole set, they can build the deadly Condiment King. However, figures were not all that McFarlane has up their sleeve as a Batman: The Animated Series Batcycle is also on the way! Racing right off the TV screen, this vehicle will fit the new animated Batman (seen here), has a display base, and even an extra head for the Dark Knight. A light-up effect is even featured and measures 13" long and 5.5" tall. The Batman: The Animated Series Batcycle is priced at $29.99, set for an October 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Batman: The Animated Series Batcycle is Ready for Action

"The BATCYCLE™ is The Dark Knights sleekest mode of transport, and perfect for allowing the hero to race at breakneck speeds through the streets of GOTHAM CITY™. BATCYCLE™ is based on the legendary television show BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™. BATCYCLE™ comes with an extra Batman head with helmet, smoke effect and reversible display base."

Highlights

Incredibly detailed 6" scale vehicle based on BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

BATCYCLE™ comes with extra head with helmet for the Caped Crusader, smoke effect and reversible display base

Features light up effects!

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™ figures

