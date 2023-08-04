Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman: Hush Black and Grey Batsuit Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys

Step into the DC Multiverse once more as McFarlane Toys has debuted new figures for their Sumer Showcase including another Batman

McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new Summer Showcase event that is on the way with some impressive new DC Multiverse figures. One of which is a brand new Batman as another hit DC Comics story arc comes to life with Batman: Hush. Bruce Wayne is ditching his blue and grey costume and suiting up in his more modern black and grey suit. Quite a few Hush figures have already arrived with two different versions of Superman and the blue suited Bats. The Black and Grey suit is nice and packed with detail and features an extra pair of hands and two batarangs. It does look like the plastic capes are returning for the release, which is not bad, but it would be a nice addition for future releases. The Caped Crusader is back in back, and pre-orders are already live right here for $19.99 with an October 2023 release.

DC Comics Batman: Hush Black & Grey Batsuit

"As a child, BRUCE WAYNE watched as his parents were brutally killed in GOTHAM CITY'S CRIME ALLEY. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the worlds greatest weapon against crime – the BATMAN! To become the ultimate vigilante, the DARK KNIGHT disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of Justice!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

BATMAN is featured in his black & grey costume from Batman: Hush.

Accessories include extra hands, batarangs and display base.

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

