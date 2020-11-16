Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gets His Own Pop Wave with Chase

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has finally arrived, and fans are loving every second of this PlayStation exclusive game. With the hype returning for this iconic Marvel Comics character, that means new collectibles. We have already seen a nice assortment of collectibles release by now, but this time, it's Funko's turn as they announce the first wave of the Spider-Man: Miles Morales Funko Pops. There are two Pops in this wave of figures, with one of them having a Chase variant. Starting things off first, we have Miles Morales in his unique black and red Spider-Man costume with his venom blast in action. This Funko Pop will also be getting a chase that will feature an unmasked Spider-Man showing Miles Morales's face. This isn't the first time we have seen an unmasked Miles Morales Funko Pop as GameStop had Gamer Miles for their Black Friday Mystery Box last year that also has an unmasked Chase. The next Funko Pop is one of his special costumes from the game with the new T.R.A.C.K suit. The suit stands for Time Response Activated Circuit Kinetic, and it is completely unique to this Spider-Man video game. Adding Miles Morales's costumes from the game adds a special flair to the mythos of this Spider-Man. These Funko Pops are great additions to the Pop community and will make many Miles Morales fans happy.

I can only suspect that Funko will continue the tradition that they did with their original wave of Marvel's Spider-Man Funko Pops. We got to see many of the costumes that Peter Parker wore in the game, and I'm sure they will do the same for Miles. This is not a bad thing either as we get some very unique costumes that no one has made into a collectible yet. I will gladly accept any new costumes that Funko wants to throw at us, including that amazing 2099 costume from the game. Only time will tell what costumes Funko will want to make in the future. Until then, Spider-Man fans can add these Funko Pops to their collection, and fans can find them both located here. They are set to release in March 2021, and we can only imagine that the Chase variant will be the usual 1:6 ratio. Good luck to those trying to get that Chase, and stay tuned here at Bleeding Cool for all your Funko needs.