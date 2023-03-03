Spider-Man Swings Through NYC with New Sideshow Collectibles Statue Sideshow Collectibles is back with another Amazing Premium Format Figure as Spider-Man swings over Oscorp for this new statue

Swing through the city in style as a brand new Spider-Man statue has arrived right from Sideshow Collectibles. Coming in at 21" tall, and features our beloved webslinger swinging up high as he gets ready to tackle his next adventure. Spider-Man is sculpted to perfection in his signature and iconic bright red and blue suit, with the Oscorp building captured as his base. Spidey is getting some height with this statue, as it shows off an optical illusion design, giving him his swinging ability above the structure. Sideshow captured the New York City skyline beautifully here, and the dynamic pose Spider-Man is in really enhances the whole piece. Marvel Comics and Spidey fans will not want to miss out on owning one of these statues, and they come in at a mighty $690. Pre-orders are already live right here and he is set to swing on in, in February 2024.

See the Sights with Spider-Man and Sideshow Collectibles

"That's what I love about this city. Every time I need to hit someone really, really hard, some jerk steps up and volunteers." Sideshow presents the Spider-Man Premium Format™ Figure, webbing his way onto your shelf of Marvel collectibles. The Spider-Man Premium Format Figure measures 21" tall and brings the friendly neighborhood right to your home! A unique forced-perspective base captures the heights and sights of the New York City skyline as Peter Parker swings off on his next crimefighting adventure."

"The Oscorp building looms large beneath him, and the base is detailed from every angle to give depth and detail to the environment. Theatrical paint application recreates sunlight and shadows, making it another beautiful day in the Big Apple for everyone's favorite wall-crawler. Based on his iconic appearance in Marvel Comics, the Spider-Man Premium Format Figure is fully sculpted and captures Peter Parker mid-swing in a dynamic action pose."

"His signature red and blue costume has textured web patterns and wide eyes on the mask. He has a nimble, athletic physique, leaping through the air as he extends his web-shooter to catch hold of another city structure. From top to bottom, this Spider-Man statue makes a sensational addition to any fan's shelf of comic book collectibles. Get a spider's eye view of the city and bring home the Spider-Man Premium Format Figure for your Marvel collection today!"