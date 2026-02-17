Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: spin master, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Spin Master Debuts The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Hatching' Yoshi

Step into The Super Mario Galaxy Movie with a new interactive and collectible figure from Spin Master with Hatchin’ Yoshi

Article Summary Spin Master launches Hatchin’ Yoshi, an interactive figure for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in 2026.

Kids can hatch Yoshi by rocking the egg, unlocking fun phrases and gaming sounds from the beloved character.

The figure responds to touch and voice, sparking playful Mario-inspired adventures with every interaction.

Standing 5.9” tall, Hatchin’ Yoshi is available for pre-order now for $50 ahead of the film’s theatrical release.

A new cosmic adventure awaits Mario and Luigi with the upcoming sequel film, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. To prepare, Spin Master has crafted a brand-new interactive figure for the film, bringing a beloved character to life. Say hello to the Hatchin' Yoshi Interactive Figure from The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which will allow kids to hatch their very own Yoshi. By interacting with the egg, it rocks side to side until Yoshi pops out with his signature catchphrase. The bottom half of the egg will serve as a convenient display stand for Super Mario Bros. fans when it hatches.

Once he is hatched, Yoshi will be able to respond to your actions by touching his nose and head. Pressing his shell and speaking to him will initiate playful responses, allowing Super Mario Bros. fans to create their own Goomba stomping adventures. Yoshi will stand 5.9" tall, and pre-orders are already live for the Hatchin' The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Interactive figure for $50. Be sure to watch The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in theaters on April 1, 2026.

Hatchin' Yoshi – The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

"Hatch, play and display your very own interactive Yoshi figure, from the new The Super Mario Galaxy Movie! You can now have your very own Yoshi friend, and interact with him for fun games, reactions and sounds. Make sure to pull the egg out of the box with the tabs attached and remove them when you are ready to watch him hatch! Start by tapping the egg, knocking on it and rocking it back and forth."

"Once Yoshi is ready, you'll start to see the egg rock side to side on its own. Listen closely for any noises and watch as the egg cracks and Yoshi pops out! Peel apart the egg pieces to remove him from his shell. Once he is out of his egg, you can save the bottom piece to display and play with Yoshi."

