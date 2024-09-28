Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: playstation, spin master, the last of us

Spin Master Reveals PlayStation The Last of Us Joel & Ellie 2-Pack

Spin Master is back as they continue to expand this unique video game collection with a The Last of Us Joel & Ellie figure 2-Pack

Figures boast 30 points of articulation and come with a variety of accessories, capturing iconic in-game appearances.

Joel's gear includes a revolver, shotgun, machete, and swappable hands; Ellie comes equipped with a rifle, bow, and more.

Available for pre-order at $49.99 on PlayStation Gear and other retailers, expected to ship in November.

Spin Master is bringing the legendary world of PlayStation to life with their The Shapes Collection action figures. This series of figures is giving new life to some PlayStation-exclusive franchises like God of War, Horizon: Forbidden West, and Ghost of Tsushima. Well, a new video game has arrived as a new 2-Pack featuring Ellie and Joel from The Last of Us Part 1 has arrived. His special set brings the legendary duo to life right off the screen featuring their appearances right from Part 1. Featuring 30 points of articulation, Joel will come with 5 pairs of swappable hands as well as a backpack, his revolver, a machete, and a shotgun. Ellie, on the other hand, also gets swappable hands, a rifle, a backpack, a knife, a pistol, and a bow and arrow. This is a pretty impressive set of figures and it is nice to see more PlayStation stars arriving with Spin Masters The Shapes Collection. Pre-orders are already live on PlayStation Gear and other online retailers for $49.99; they are set for November, and pre-orders are already live at most online retailers.

The Shapes Collection The Last of Us 2-Pack – Joel & Ellie

"Experience the outbreak of mutating Cordyceps with the official Joel and Ellie premium 2-pack of 6-inch action figures, from The Shapes Collection, inspired by The Last of Us. This set captures Joel's ruggedness and Ellie's resilient spirit, sculpted with over 190 unique finishes by Randle Paul Bennett and Meng Wang, and painted by Dongjin Choi. Both figures feature over 30 points of articulation for dynamic posing."

"The 19-piece accessory set includes Joel's revolver, shotgun, and machete, as well as Ellie's bow, arrows, and pistol, all ready for post-apocalyptic action. Showcase these officially licensed products from PlayStation on your shelf in an open box display next to your PS5 console. These action figures are striking PlayStation 5 accessories that inspire & elevate the gaming experience."

