Kong Fights The Deadly Skullcrawler with Star Ace Toys

Kong: Skull Island is back as Sideshow Collectibles has put up new statues from Star Ace Toys. The King of Skull Island is taking on the deadly Skullcrawler with this piece. There will be three options available to this Star Ace Toys collectible with a solo release of the Skullcrawler, a standard Kong Vs Set, and a Deluxe Kong Vs Set. The King will be standing roughly 12.5" tall with his monstrous foe at 14" tall. The deluxe version will include a special terrain fan from the Skull Island film which adds a nice dynamic to the set. Each statue is highly detailed and a worthy piece of any fan's King Kong collection.

The Skullcrawler solo release from Star Ace Toys is priced at $289, the Kong vs Skrullcrawler standard is $420 with the deluxe at $460. They re all set to release between December 2020 and February 2021. All pre-orders are live and can be found located here. Check out all the photos below and behold the Mighty King of Skull Island.

"The Monsterverse™ brought us Skull Island which revitalized the King Kong story and added new and dangerous monsters to the mythos, including the vicious Skullcrawlers. This new 32cm vinyl figure set has the King facing off against one of these giant creatures. Kong uses the propeller of a wrecked boat as a weapon as the Skullcrawler rears back to back. This piece is meticulously sculpted to show the rage in Kong's face, with detailed hair and the scars on his chest. He is painted by hand to bring out all the incredible nuances of his expression and recreate the realism that makes the figure look alive. The Skullcrawler is on a base that simulates it emerging from the water to attack Kong from below. The limited-edition Deluxe set comes with both Kong and the Skullcrawler and a terrain base to set the scene."

