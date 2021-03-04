Jason and the Argonauts Talos Statue Coming From Star Ace Toys

Star Ace Toys announces the newest statue in their Ray Harryhausen collection. The legendary American artist created a special form of stop motion animation known as Dynamation that changed cinema. One of those films was the 1963 fantasy adventure film Jason and the Argonauts. The story follows the journey of Jason, Hercules, Acastus, and others as they search for the Golden Fleece. Their journey takes them to the Isle of Bronze, where the statue of Talos comes to life right before the audience's eyes, and now you can bring this Harryhausen creation home.

Standing 12.5" tall, Jason and the Argonauts Talos are shown plucking Jason's ship from the water capture the intensity of the scene. Limited to only 800 pieces, Talos is shown with a bronze finish, diorama base, and a finely detailed sculpt that will please many Jason and the Argonauts fans. Pre-orders for Talos are already live and can be found here for $288.99 and are set to release later this year.

"The Greek hero Jason encountered the giant Bronze monster Talos when one of his crew stole from the treasure the giant guarded. Chased by the 70-meter-tall giant, Jason's ship was plucked from the water by Talos, and the sailors had to jump for their lives. Traditionally sculpted by the artisans of the famed creature shop of Kaibutsuya, this detailed Talos statue is made from soft vinyl and stands 32cm tall. Each piece is hand-painted to look like it has an ancient Bronze finish. He is posed with his sword in one hand and bending over to pull the ship out of the water, the boat is supported by a sculpted water splash."

"The Deluxe version of this statue includes a display diorama base with part of the lagoon and the rocks on either side of the channel. It is limited to only 800 pieces worldwide that includes a diorama base."

PRODUCT TYPE: SOFT VINYL STATUE (NON-SCALE) 32CM TALL

PRODUCT SIZE: TALOS STAUTE : APPROXIMATELY L 250MM W 250MM H 320MM

PRODUCT WEIGHT: APPROXIMATELY 2.6 KGS (DX) / 1.6KGS (NX) (INCLUDING PACKAGE)