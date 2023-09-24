Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Ahsoka, hasbro, star wars
Star Wars: Ahsoka Professor Huyang Gets His Own TVC Figure
Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 has arrived and they have announced an impressive set of collectibles like new Star Wars: Vintage Collection figures
Professor Huyang was introduced in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. He made his first appearance in the episode titled "A Test of Strength," which was part of a story arc focusing on the Jedi younglings and their lightsaber training on planet Ilum. Professor Huyang is easily one of the best-known sources for lightsabers and their history. This legendary droid survived the Purge and has returned for the live-action series Ahsoka, still voiced by David Tennant. Hasbro has announced that this lightsaber master will be joining the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection line! He will come with three accessories as well as a nice card back featuring his live-action appearance. Star Wars fans will be able to bring this droid home in June 2024 for $16.99, and pre-orders are live and located here.
PROFESSOR HUYANG
"Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium 3.75-inch scale vehicles, playsets, and action figures for adults and kids alike from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Inspired by Star Wars: Ahsoka, this Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch-scale Professor Huyang figure comes with 3 accessories and makes a great gift for Star Wars fans and collectors."
Includes: Figure and 3 accessories.
- STAR WARS™: AHSOKA: This Professor Huyang 3.75-inch action figure (9.5 cm) is inspired by the Star Wars: Ahsoka live-action series on Disney+ — a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up
- PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: The Professor Huyang Star Wars action figure is highly articulated with fully poseable head, arms, and legs ideal for play or display
- CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Star Wars figure comes with 3 accessories including a datapad — so Professor Huyang is always ready for research and discovery
- KENNER-INSPIRED PACKAGING: Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s Star Wars collectibles, The Vintage Collection features Kenner branding and package design
- PROFESSOR HUYANG: An ancient droid, but still quick of mind, Huyang oversaw the construction of Lightsabers in the Jedi Order for centuries
