Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Ahsoka, hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: Ahsoka Professor Huyang Gets His Own TVC Figure

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 has arrived and they have announced an impressive set of collectibles like new Star Wars: Vintage Collection figures

Professor Huyang was introduced in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. He made his first appearance in the episode titled "A Test of Strength," which was part of a story arc focusing on the Jedi younglings and their lightsaber training on planet Ilum. Professor Huyang is easily one of the best-known sources for lightsabers and their history. This legendary droid survived the Purge and has returned for the live-action series Ahsoka, still voiced by David Tennant. Hasbro has announced that this lightsaber master will be joining the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection line! He will come with three accessories as well as a nice card back featuring his live-action appearance. Star Wars fans will be able to bring this droid home in June 2024 for $16.99, and pre-orders are live and located here.

PROFESSOR HUYANG

"Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium 3.75-inch scale vehicles, playsets, and action figures for adults and kids alike from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Inspired by Star Wars: Ahsoka, this Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch-scale Professor Huyang figure comes with 3 accessories and makes a great gift for Star Wars fans and collectors."

Includes: Figure and 3 accessories.

STAR WARS™: AHSOKA : This Professor Huyang 3.75-inch action figure (9.5 cm) is inspired by the Star Wars: Ahsoka live-action series on Disney+ — a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up

: This Professor Huyang 3.75-inch action figure (9.5 cm) is inspired by the live-action series on Disney+ — a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: The Professor Huyang Star Wars action figure is highly articulated with fully poseable head, arms, and legs ideal for play or display

action figure is highly articulated with fully poseable head, arms, and legs ideal for play or display CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Star Wars figure comes with 3 accessories including a datapad — so Professor Huyang is always ready for research and discovery

figure comes with 3 accessories including a datapad — so Professor Huyang is always ready for research and discovery KENNER-INSPIRED PACKAGING: Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s Star Wars collectibles, The Vintage Collection features Kenner branding and package design

collectibles, The Vintage Collection features Kenner branding and package design PROFESSOR HUYANG: An ancient droid, but still quick of mind, Huyang oversaw the construction of Lightsabers in the Jedi Order for centuries

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!