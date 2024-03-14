Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: aquaman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Aquaman Returns to McFarlane Toys Newest DC Comics JLA Wave

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they debut a new wave of Justice League of America figures

Article Summary

Aquaman's iconic trident hand featured, no additional accessories.

Pre-orders open for the Aquaman figure at $24.99, due April 2024.

Collect all JLA figures to build the exclusive Plastic Man figure.

In DC Comics, Aquaman is the King of Atlantis, and he has revived with a new dark and heavy look during his comic run of the '90s. After losing his hand during a confrontation with the villainous Charybdis, Arthur Curry gained a new trident hand that gave him new abilities and a new mission to help change up his status quo in the DC Universe. McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new wave of DC Multiverse figures featuring heroes from the Justice League of America (JLA), and Aquaman has made the cut. The entire JLA wave will consist of four iconic heroes Green Lantern, Batman, Superman, and the King of Atlantis. Featuring his iconic outfit from the late 90s, Arthur will not feature any accessories, just his trident hand. He will come with one of four pieces to build DC Comics JLA Plastic Man. This is one of the cooler versions of Aquaman to arrive from McFarlane Toys, and he will be a must have release for any Justice League collector. Pre-orders are already live for $24.99, and he is set to make a wave in April 2024.

Justice League of American Aquaman Makes A Splash

"The son of a lighthouse keeper and an Atlantean queen, Arthur Curry is the bridge between the surface world and his tumultuous realm of the sea. Monarch of the undersea realm of Atlantis and King of the Seven Seas, Aquaman is one of the most powerful DC Super Heroes—commanding a kingdom that covers three-quarters of the Earth's surface, including all the creatures contained within. Arthur Curry came from humble beginnings, as most of his life was spent exiled from his home, unaware of his noble origins. When he finally took the throne as an adult, he became the most legendary king in Atlantean history."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

The figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of the JLA Build-a line will assemble PLASTIC MAN™

Includes display base, collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

AQUAMAN™ as featured in DC COMICS

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

