Jazwares Finally Introduces Vault, Goes Live Next Wednesday

Jazwares Vault has finally been announced after months of teasing, and will feature collectibles from AEW, Star Wars Call Of Duty and more.

The Vault caters to collectors, offering authentic designs and special edition toys and cosplay.

AEW figure line set to benefit, with more brands like Squishmallows expected to join the Vault.

Jazwares, after months and months of teasing, has finally revealed their new collector-focused Vault website. Think Hasbro Pulse or Mattel Creations, as this is where people can get exclusive figures and more from brands like AEW wrestling, Marvel, Star Wars, Call of Duty, Fortnite, and more. The initial products will launch next Wednesday, March 27th, when you can get the offerings you can see below. You can go to the Jazwares Shop now to sign up for an account and be ready for when this stuff all goes live.

Jazwares Vault Keeps The Collector In Mind

"Today, Jazwares announced that their Jazwares Vault – a new online destination for toy collectors to get exclusive, cool toys, cosplay, and more with monthly drops and one-of-a-kind offerings featuring the very best in authentic design, articulation, and packaging we know collectors demand – will be going LIVE on Wednesday, March 27th at 9 AM Pacific. Aimed at providing collectors with an immersive direct-to-consumer ecosystem where fans can connect, collect, and experience the brands they love, in a highly authentic way that only Jazwares can bring to life, their expansive collaborations with some of the most popular entertainment and media brands for adult fans and gamers, including Star Wars, Marvel, HALO, Call of Duty, and Fortnite–will all have comfortable homes in the Vault."

This is a really fantastic idea, especially with their AEW figure line. That one has really been hurting at retail, and having a place where wrestling figure fans can just go and grab hard-to-find or exclusive figures will help big time. I also imagine it is just a matter of time before Squishmmallows are in the Vault, that will be interesting to watch. This is a strong set of exclusives to kick off with, and I expect many of them will indeed sell out. Go to the Vault now and sign-up so you are ready next week.

