Star Wars Bo-Katan Returns to The Clone Wars with Gentle Giant

The Mandalorian Season 2 gave us plenty of retrying characters from the hit Star Wars animated series The Clone Wars. Besides the appearance of Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan Kryze finally got her very own live-action debut on the show. Not only was it her live-action debut, but she was portrayed by the actress Katie Sackoff, who voiced her in the animated series. Gentle Giant Ltd. is taking fans back to the good old animation days as they unveil their newest 1/7th scale bust. Bo-Katan stands 6" tall and features her animated character design with her Star Wars Mandalorian faithfully recreated. Star Wars fans will have the ability to display her with and without her helmet as well, showing off whatever version of the character they prefer.

Bo-Katan Kryze plays a big role in multiple Star Wars acts, from the Siege of Mandalore to the freedom of Mandalore from Imperial Rule. Her appearance in The Mandalorian was a welcomed surprise to the show, and we can only expect to see more of her in the upcoming Season 3. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, the 1/7 Scale Bo-Katan Kryze Star Wars Bust from Gentle Giant Ltd. is priced at $99.99. She is set to release in February 2022, and pre-orders are still live and can be found located here.

"STAR WARS CLONE WARS BO-KATAN 1/7 SCALE BUST – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! The Mandalorian leader is captured in her animated look in this all-new 1/7 scale resin bust. Depicting Bo-Katan Kryze with her dual pistols in hand, this bust also comes with both helmeted and unhelmeted heads, for two dynamic display options. Measuring approximately 6 inches tall, this bust is limited to 3,000 pieces, and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Paul Harding!"

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: $99.99