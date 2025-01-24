Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: caption america, hot toys, marvel

Bucky Returns with New Captain America: The Winter Soldier Hot Toys

The Winter Soldier is back as Hot Toys turns back the MCU clock with a new Artisan Edition 1/6 scale figure of Bucky Barnes

Article Summary Revisit "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" era with a new Artisan Edition 1/6 scale Bucky Barnes figure by Hot Toys.

This 12” figure includes 30 articulation points, a new Sebastian Stan likeness, and enhanced costume details.

Featuring moveable eyes, wool hair, three swappable metal arms, and a magnetic Hydra base for dynamic displays.

Special Edition includes a weathered Captain America shield, limited to 2,000 pieces, releasing June 2026 for $430.

In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the Winter Soldier is revealed to be Bucky Barnes, Steve Rogers' childhood friend, presumed dead during World War II. Captured and brainwashed by Hydra, Bucky was transformed into a lethal assassin, enhanced by a cybernetic arm and decades of cryogenic preservation. As Hydra's secret weapon, he is sent to eliminate threats, including Nick Fury, leading to a confrontation with Captain America. Hot Toys is now bringing back Bucky as they are re-releasing their 1/6 scale figure as a new Artisan Edition.

Coming in at 12" tall with 30 points of articulation, The Winter Soldier will feature a new head sculpt capturing the likeness of Sebastian Stan. The head sculpt will also feature moveable eyes, new rooted wool hair, and an upgraded outfit. Hot Toys has also included removable goggles and a mask, three interchangeable metal-like arms, and a magnetic Hydra base. As for weapons, The Winter Soldier comes with a remote bomb launcher, a machine gun, a submachine gun, three pistols, grenades, and daggers. A Special Edition version will also be released, which will come with a weathered Captain America shield. Limited to 2,00 pieces, a waitlist is already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $430 with a June 2026 release date.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier 1/6th Hot Toys Figure

"A decade has passed since the premiere of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Even after all these years, it remains one of the movies that fans watch every year just to relive the golden era of superhero films. In honoring the incredible ten-year milestone, Hot Toys has introduced the upgraded version for Captain America (Stealth S.T.R.I.K.E. Suit). Of course we've got Captain America on board, but it is going to be even better as we introduce the Artisan Edition to the 1/6th scale Winter Soldier figure."

"With the specialized hair implantation technique using wool, the Artisan Edition of 1/6th scale Winter Soldier collectible is a step above your standard collectible figures. Bucky's well-defined, textured hair gives the figure a realistic look, alongside a true-to-movie level of likeness on the head sculpt and outfit, enhancing your sixth-scale displays with Hot Toys' outstanding craftsmanship."

