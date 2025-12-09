Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

A New Transformers Combaticon Arrives with the Fury of Onslaught

New Transformers Age of the Primes figures are on the way from Hasbro including the new Commander Class Combaticon Onslaught

Onslaught is the tactical and ruthless leader of the Combaticons, a strategic figure who always calculates battle plans before unleashing his troops. In the classic Transformers lore, he transforms into an anti‑aircraft missile/truck hybrid and serves as the torso and head of the Combaticons' combined form, Bruticus. Hasbro has slowly been assembling the Combaticons, and now Onslaught has arrived with a brand new Commander‑class figure. Releasing as part of the Transformers: Age of the Primes series, this new release captures his legacy in modern form.

Coming in at 6.75 inches tall in robot mode, he will convert into his signature anti‑aircraft‑truck mode in just 44 steps. The figure includes a turret and blaster accessories, and can combine with other Combaticon figures (sold separately) to form the powerful Bruticus. Pre-orders are already live for the Transformers: Age of the Primes Commander Class Combaticon Onslaught, which is selling out fast. He is expected to be released in August 2026, is priced at $99.99, and be on the lookout for other Combaticons that are already available.

Transformers Age of the Primes – Combaticon Onslaught

"With intricate poseability and attachable accessories like a turret and barrel blasters, this Transformers action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more Age of the Primes Transformers collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

6.75-INCH COMMANDER CLASS COMBATICON ONSLAUGHT: This Transformers figure is 6.75 inches (17 cm) in robot mode and features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe

CONVERT FROM ROBOT TO ANTIAIRCRAFT TRUCK OR BATTLE STATION: This Transformers toy figure converts in 44 steps

COMBINE WITH OTHER COMBATICON FIGURES INTO BRUTICUS: Look for all 5 Combaticon action figures (each sold separately, subject to availability) to create the Bruticus figure

PART OF THE TRANSFORMERS AGE OF THE PRIMES COLLECTION: Combaticon Onslaught, descended from Nexus Prime, is a strategic and cunning leader

