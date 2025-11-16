Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: ,

Fear Arrives with Mattel's New Masters of the Universe Sting-Or 

Eternia awaits as Mattel is back with some brand new Masters of the Universe Origins figures including a new limited edition release

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Mattel reveals Sting-Or, the first male scorpion villain in the Masters of the Universe Origins line.
  • Sting-Or features 16 articulation points, a posable tail, and multiple swappable accessories for display.
  • This limited edition evil Horde figure stands 5.5" tall and adds new depth to Eternia’s villains.
  • Available now on Mattel Creations for $22, expanding the MOTU universe with original character releases.

Get ready to expand the Horde as the newest sinister addition to Hordak's Evil Horde has arrived. Mattel has crafted a brand new character with Sting-Or, who features 16 points of articulation and stands 5.5″ tall. He is the first male scorpion to arrive in the MOTU line and will have a posable scorpion tail with 5 points of articulation. Sting-Or is heavily into his insectoid heritage and has massive claws, a poisonous tail, and a variety of swappable parts. Sting-Or is here to change up the hierarchy of Eternia as he builds up his Scorpion Hive and insect legions in secret throughout the Fright Zone.

While Sting-Or is currently aligned with the Evil Horde, it is only a matter of time before he takes out Hard for his own villainous plan. Originally arriving early as a Club Grayskull Exclusive, all Masters of the Universe fans can purchase Sting-Or right now on Mattel Creations for $22. It is nice to see some brand new non-collab figures arriving in Eternia in 2025, and hopefully, more will arrive to expand He-Man's story even further.

Masters of the Universe Origins Sting-Or Action Figure

"In his fear-inspiring debut in the Masters of the Universe world, Sting-Or emerges from the shadows to become a fully-fledged threat to Etheria. The first male scorpion character in the MOTU lineup, Sting-Or literally strikes fright into the hearts of his enemies with a massive, posable scorpion tail and claws, plus interchangeable hand attachments that make him more dangerous than ever."

  • Masters of the Universe Origins™ Sting-Or™ Action Figure
  • 5.5 inches tall with 16 points of articulation
  • 5 additional points of articulation in his posable tail
  • Comes with interchangeable and removable accessories
  • Collectible packaging showcases battle moments and other characters
  • Colors and decorations may vary. Purchase limits subject to change at the sole discretion of Mattel. 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force.
twitter
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.