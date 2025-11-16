Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Fear Arrives with Mattel's New Masters of the Universe Sting-Or

Eternia awaits as Mattel is back with some brand new Masters of the Universe Origins figures including a new limited edition release

Article Summary Mattel reveals Sting-Or, the first male scorpion villain in the Masters of the Universe Origins line.

Sting-Or features 16 articulation points, a posable tail, and multiple swappable accessories for display.

This limited edition evil Horde figure stands 5.5" tall and adds new depth to Eternia’s villains.

Available now on Mattel Creations for $22, expanding the MOTU universe with original character releases.

Get ready to expand the Horde as the newest sinister addition to Hordak's Evil Horde has arrived. Mattel has crafted a brand new character with Sting-Or, who features 16 points of articulation and stands 5.5″ tall. He is the first male scorpion to arrive in the MOTU line and will have a posable scorpion tail with 5 points of articulation. Sting-Or is heavily into his insectoid heritage and has massive claws, a poisonous tail, and a variety of swappable parts. Sting-Or is here to change up the hierarchy of Eternia as he builds up his Scorpion Hive and insect legions in secret throughout the Fright Zone.

While Sting-Or is currently aligned with the Evil Horde, it is only a matter of time before he takes out Hard for his own villainous plan. Originally arriving early as a Club Grayskull Exclusive, all Masters of the Universe fans can purchase Sting-Or right now on Mattel Creations for $22. It is nice to see some brand new non-collab figures arriving in Eternia in 2025, and hopefully, more will arrive to expand He-Man's story even further.

Masters of the Universe Origins Sting-Or Action Figure

"In his fear-inspiring debut in the Masters of the Universe world, Sting-Or emerges from the shadows to become a fully-fledged threat to Etheria. The first male scorpion character in the MOTU lineup, Sting-Or literally strikes fright into the hearts of his enemies with a massive, posable scorpion tail and claws, plus interchangeable hand attachments that make him more dangerous than ever."

Masters of the Universe Origins™ Sting-Or™ Action Figure

5.5 inches tall with 16 points of articulation

5 additional points of articulation in his posable tail

Comes with interchangeable and removable accessories

Collectible packaging showcases battle moments and other characters

Colors and decorations may vary. Purchase limits subject to change at the sole discretion of Mattel.

