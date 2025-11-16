Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel
Fear Arrives with Mattel's New Masters of the Universe Sting-Or
Eternia awaits as Mattel is back with some brand new Masters of the Universe Origins figures including a new limited edition release
Article Summary
- Mattel reveals Sting-Or, the first male scorpion villain in the Masters of the Universe Origins line.
- Sting-Or features 16 articulation points, a posable tail, and multiple swappable accessories for display.
- This limited edition evil Horde figure stands 5.5" tall and adds new depth to Eternia’s villains.
- Available now on Mattel Creations for $22, expanding the MOTU universe with original character releases.
Get ready to expand the Horde as the newest sinister addition to Hordak's Evil Horde has arrived. Mattel has crafted a brand new character with Sting-Or, who features 16 points of articulation and stands 5.5″ tall. He is the first male scorpion to arrive in the MOTU line and will have a posable scorpion tail with 5 points of articulation. Sting-Or is heavily into his insectoid heritage and has massive claws, a poisonous tail, and a variety of swappable parts. Sting-Or is here to change up the hierarchy of Eternia as he builds up his Scorpion Hive and insect legions in secret throughout the Fright Zone.
While Sting-Or is currently aligned with the Evil Horde, it is only a matter of time before he takes out Hard for his own villainous plan. Originally arriving early as a Club Grayskull Exclusive, all Masters of the Universe fans can purchase Sting-Or right now on Mattel Creations for $22. It is nice to see some brand new non-collab figures arriving in Eternia in 2025, and hopefully, more will arrive to expand He-Man's story even further.
Masters of the Universe Origins Sting-Or Action Figure
"In his fear-inspiring debut in the Masters of the Universe world, Sting-Or emerges from the shadows to become a fully-fledged threat to Etheria. The first male scorpion character in the MOTU lineup, Sting-Or literally strikes fright into the hearts of his enemies with a massive, posable scorpion tail and claws, plus interchangeable hand attachments that make him more dangerous than ever."
- Masters of the Universe Origins™ Sting-Or™ Action Figure
- 5.5 inches tall with 16 points of articulation
- 5 additional points of articulation in his posable tail
- Comes with interchangeable and removable accessories
- Collectible packaging showcases battle moments and other characters
- Colors and decorations may vary. Purchase limits subject to change at the sole discretion of Mattel.