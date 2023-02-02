Star Wars Celebration Exclusive Darth Vader Revealed from Hasbro Coming to fans from a Galaxy Far, Far Away, Hasbro has unveiled new Star Wars collectibles are on the way like a Celebration exclusive

Star Wars Celebration arrives in Europe this year, taking place in London from April 7-10, 2023. Hasbro has announced that they will be attending the event and have even announced the convention's exclusive figure. Just like previous exclusives, Hasbro states it can only be found at the con, but most of these end up on Hasbro Pulse during or after the event. With 2023 being the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Hasbro is bringing back a piece of history with the film's original title, Revenge of the Jedi. But since Jedi do not do revenge, the title was ultimately changed. However, that iconic Star Wars poster is back and coming to life with a limited edition Darth Vader figure.

Darth Vader will get a new variant figure featuring a maroon deco from the film's Revenge poster. The packing will feature a removable poster backdrop along with a display stand to showcase them together. Star Wars fans will receive a newly colored Darth Vader that was specifically built right from his appearance on that poster. This is not the craziest Star Wars exclusive release, but it is a fun one that will be priced at $33.99. Stay tuned for more info for its April release at the Star Wars Celebration here.

Darth Vader Gets His Revenge with Celebration 2023 Exclusive

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH VADER (REVENGE OF THE JEDI) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $33.99 / Available: Star Wars Celebration). REVENGE OF THE JEDI, Episode VI's working title, was featured in the film's first trailer and early promotional materials. But just before its release, the name was changed to STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI."

"Commemorate the 40th Anniversary of STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI with this DARTH VADER figure from The Black Series, featuring classic design and packaging! This premium 6-inch DARTH VADER figure is inspired by the design and color palette of the original STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE JEDI poster. Fans can display this figure which features premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Includes figure and Lightsaber accessory. Available exclusively at Star Wars Celebration."