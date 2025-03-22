Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, star wars

Star Wars Clone Commander Doom Statue Arrives for St. Patty's Day

A brand new assortment of collectibles statues are coming soon from Gentle Giant Ltd. including Star Wars Clone Commander Doom

Article Summary Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a unique Clone Commander Doom statue from Gentle Giant Ltd.

This 6-inch limited edition bust features Doom's striking green armor and is inspired by Marvel's Doctor Doom.

Commander Doom, notable from The Clone Wars, adds a visually stunning piece to any Star Wars collection.

Only 500 pieces available, each hand-numbered with a certificate of authenticity at gentlegiantltd.com.

Commander Doom is a lesser-known but visually striking Clone Trooper leader from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Sporting distinctive green armor with a skull-like design, he serves under Jedi Generals Tiplee and Tiplar during the Clone Wars. He is best known for his role in the Battle of Ringo Vinda, where the Republic forces clash with Separatist droids. Doom's unit is caught in a tragic turn of events when Clone Trooper Tup suffers from a malfunctioning inhibitor chip. This malfunction would make Tup start his execution Order 66 early, leading him to kill General Tiplar prematurely. It was a shocking moment like this that would foreshadow the eventual downfall of the Jedi in Revenge of the Sith.

Doom does not have a prominent role beyond this episode, but his design stands out among other Clone Troopers, and yes, this design was inspired by Doctor Doom from Marvel Comics. Gentle Giant Ltd. has brought Clone Commander Doom front and center with their latest Star Wars: The Clone Wars Mini Bust. This limited edition statue, released as a St. Patrick's Day Website Exclusive, stands 6" tall and is extremely limited at only 500 pieces. Featuring weathered armor and a shield, this Clone Trooper is ready to take on the entire Separatist army all by himself. Pre-orders are live and are exclusively available at gentlegiantltd.com while supplies last!

Star Wars: Commander Doom – St. Patrick's Day Website Exclusive

"A Gentle Giant, Ltd. release! It's time for the wearin' o' the green! Gentle Giant Ltd. is celebrating St. Patrick's Day the only way they know how – by finding the greenest unmade Star Wars characters and turning them into 1:6 scale busts! This year, Clone Commander Doom gets the honors, with one hand on the butt of his blaster and the other on a sturdy blast shield! Standing approximately 6 inches tall atop a black pedestal base, this highly detailed resin bust is limited to only 500 pieces, is hand-numbered, and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Exclusively available at gentlegiantltd.com!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!