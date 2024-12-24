Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars, The Clone Wars

Star Wars Clone Commander Wolffe Deploys with New Hot Toys Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away as Hot Toys is returning to battle with their new 1/6 scale Star Wars figures with some iconic Clones

Article Summary Hot Toys launches 1/6 scale Clone Commander Wolffe figure from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Wolffe features iconic armor, Phase I & II helmets, and detailed unmasked head sculpt.

Includes accessories: gauntlets, jet pack, dual pistols, and data pad for dynamic display.

Pre-order now at Sideshow Collectibles for $280; set for March 2026 release.

Return to battle with Hot Toys as they are taking Star Wars fans back to The Clone Wars with a new 1/6 scale release. Clone Commander Wolffe, officially designated CC-3636, is back and ready for action with a brand-new release. Wolffe is one of the most distinguished clone troopers in the Star Wars universe and is the leader of the 104th Battalion, aka the Wolfpack. He serves under the command of Jedi General Plo Koon during the Clone Wars. Hot Toys has now faithfully brought back the legendary Clone Commander in all of his signature details for a new 1/6 scale release. Standing 11.8" tall, Wolffe is depicted in his iconic armor, adorned with wolf-themed markings, and will feature Phase I and Phase II helmets.

Star Wars fans will also be able to see Wolffe's battle scars up close with an impressive unmasked head sculpt. Honor the legacy of the fallen Wolfpack soldiers from the Battle of Abregado and take the fight to the Separatists in style with this figure. Hot Toys has also included swappable gauntlets, a jet pack, jet boosters, the last year, dual pistols and a data pad. Be sure to also be on the lookout for the solo release of the 104th Battalion Wolfpack Clone to enhance your Star Wars display. Pre-orders are already live through Sideshow Collectibles for $280, and he is set for a March 2026 release.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Clone Commander Wolffe

"Clone Commander Wolffe (clone designation CC-3636) once served under General Plo Koon in the Clone Wars, as commander of the tight-knit unit known as the Wolf Pack. A seasoned and battered combatant, over the three years of the conflict Wolffe witnessed some of the worst the war had to offer. Early in the Clone Wars, he lost his entire command when Master Plo's flagship, Triumphant, was destroyed by the cyborg General Grievous. Despite such tragedy, he fought on bravely, proudly brandishing his battle scars and instilling loyalty among his men."

"The highly-accurate Clone Commander Wolffe collectible figure features characters' unique armor and helmet with weathering effects and distinctive markings, a head sculpt with realistic likeness, interchangeable helmets and gauntlet accessories to recreate Phase I and Phase II armor appearance, a blaster rifle, a pair of blaster pistols, a jetpack, a data pad and a display base!"

