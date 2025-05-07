Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars Commander Cody Replica Helmet Coming Soon from Hasbro

Hasbro returns to a galaxy far, far away with a new collection of Star Wars collectible including the return of Commander Cody

Inspired by Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the helmet features a detailed and screen-accurate design.

Includes voice changer technology and adjustable padding for premium comfort and cosplay accuracy.

Pre-orders are live now at $99.99, but the helmet won't ship until March 2026.

At long last! Hasbro has finally started to give the people what they want as they secretly drop a new Star Wars replica. After years, new Clone Trooper helmets are on the way, but are finally inspired by iconic Clone Captains and Commanders from around the galaxy. We have seen Captain Rex already, but now it is time for Commander Cody to shine with his long-overdue Electronic Helmet Replica. Introduced in Revenge of the Sith, Cody served under Jedi General Obi-Wan Kenobi and led the 212th Attack Battalion. However, after the activation of Order 66, Cody tragically turned against Kenobi and followed the commands of the Empire. He would soon come to realize what the Empire was and would vanish; it is unclear of his current whereabouts.

The legacy of Commander Cody can now live on with this impressive Star Wars: The Black Series helmet that captures his Episode III appearance. The helmet will be a one-size-fits-all design with interior padding in adjustable fits and features a voice changer. It was surely surprising to see this replica get revealed, and it will be an Amazon Exclusive for $99.99. Pre-orders are already live, with he helmet not expected to ship until March 2026

Star Wars: The Black Series Commander Cody Electronic Helmet

"Reimagine iconic scenes from in the Star Wars saga — and create your own — with Star Wars helmet and Lightsaber™ adult roleplay items! This helmet is detailed to look like a Clone Commander Cody's helmet from the Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith — an impressive addition to any Star Wars fan's collection or adult costume."

REVENGE OF THE SITH: This officially licensed Black Series helmet is based on Clone Commander Cody's appearance in Episode III of the prequel trilogy and throughout Star Wars entertainment

VOICE CHANGE TECHNOLOGY: Press the button on the side of the helmet to sound like the classic character

PREMIUM DESIGN: Fans and collectors can wear a helmet inspired by clone trooper attire, featuring detailed sculpt

