Star Wars Commander Cody's Legacy Lives On with New LEGO Set It is time to return to a Galaxy Far, Far Away as LEGO is back with some new Star Wars sets including a Captain Rex helmet replica

Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch has given fans a long awaited The Clone Wars question. Commander Cody has returned in this post-Empire world and has a lot of feelings about what is going on. LEGO is paying homage to the iconic Clone Commander of The Clone Wars Commander Cody, with a brand new set. Coming in at 766 pieces, Star Wars fans are getting another replica helmet set featuring Cody's helmet. This helmet version comes to fans from the hit animated series Star Wars: The Clone War, featuring that Phase 1 armor. The helmet stands at 8" high, 5" wide and is displayed on a themed base. These brick built helmet replicas are beautifully crafted and will make an excellent dimply piece in any Clone Collection. The Clone Commander Cody Helmet is priced at $69.99, set for a March 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Commander Cody Protects Your LEGO Star Wars Collection

"Pay homage to a loyal soldier with this collectible LEGO® Star Wars™ Clone Commander Cody Helmet (75350) build-and-display model for adults. Enjoy the mindful, satisfying process of recreating the distinctive contours of the helmet worn by this iconic character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. A brick-built stand with a nameplate completes an eye-catching centerpiece."

"A great treat for yourself or a gift for other adult Star Wars fans and experienced LEGO builders, this complex building set comes with step-by-step instructions in the box and you can also find instructions on the LEGO Builder app. It began a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. Now the saga continues in your living room with LEGO Star Wars sets designed for adults. Explore the exciting range, including other new-for-March-2023 helmets to add to your collection."

Clone Commander Cody Helmet (75350) – Channel your creative focus to construct this detailed LEGO® Star Wars™ build-and-display model of CC-2224 Clone Commander Cody's helmet

Made for display – Relive Star Wars: The Clone Wars scenes as you recreate Clone Commander Cody's helmet and display it on the brick-built stand with a printed nameplate

Build your collection – This collectible construction set is part of a series of LEGO® Star Wars™ build-to-display helmet models

Gift idea – Treat yourself or give this 776-piece set as a birthday or holiday gift to an adult Star Wars™ fan, experienced LEGO® builder or collector of LEGO Star Wars helmets

Compact and designed for a big visual impact – This collectible Clone Commander Cody Helmet measures over 8 in. (21 cm) high, 5 in. (12 cm) wide and 5.5 in. (14 cm) deep