Star Wars Death Trooper Enters the Battle with Beast Kingdom

Rebel forces have the Empire pinned down! Beast Kingdom is ready to even the odds as they deploy their newest Star Wars Egg Attack Action figure. The Death Trooper is making its way on the scene to provide reinforcements with a brand new release. Standing 6" high, the popular EAA line continues with its newest Star Wars figure, as seen in Rogue One and The Mandalorian. Death Trooper fans will be getting a high-quality figure here with 26 points of articulation, built-in LED in the mouth, and added accessories. A blaster rifle, blaster pistol, vest, and three swappable pairs of hands will be included allowing the Star Wars Death Trooper to put any Rebel in their place. No price has been revealed for Beast Kingdom's Death Trooper Egg Attack Action figure yet, but he is expected to release in Q1 2023. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans can find all Beast Kingdom collectibles here.

"The special Imperial Stormtrooper elite units use powerful weapons to protect everything on the Death Star. Their black and mysterious armor symbolizes the horror of the Death Star's capability to destroy everything. Without these fiercely loyal Galactic Empire soldiers, you cannot feel the heroism of the rebels. As a Star Wars fan, come and complete your own Star Wars Story! Release date Q1 2023. Check out all the new Star Wars Rogue One Death Trooper images after the jump."

EAA-161 Star Wars Death Trooper include：

6-inch highly poseable figure

Up to 26 moveable joints.

Professional color techniques, to reproduce Death Trooper unique black paint armor luster

Built-in LED lights in the mouth filter

Real fabric cape and vest.

One (1) Death Trooper blaster rifle with strap, One (1) blaster pistol

Exclusive handle for the lightsaber

Three (3) extra pairs of palms

Exclusive stand