XM Studios Takes to the Streets with New Batman Batcycle Statue

XM Studios keeps sharing some love for DC Comics as they have another DC Fandome reveal with a another 1:4 scale statue. Coming out of the hit comic series Batman: Curse of the White Knight, the Caped Crusader takes to the streets with his new Batcycle. The White Knight comics come to life with an incredible statue with amazing external and internal design that can even be shown while on display. The statue does feature a removable fairings on both left and right sides of the Batcycle giving fans some exposed engine design. Batman's Batcycle also has lighting up effect and a grappling gun attachment to make sure the streets of Gotham are slightly safer. This massive statue will be priced around $2,500 and pre-orders are not live yet, but they will be located right here when available.

"Presenting the first release of Batman: White Knight Comics 1:4 scale premium collectibles line, Batman: White Knight (Batcycle Edition)! For this Batman showpiece, we engaged Batman: White Knight comics' original writer and artist, Sean Murphy and worked closely with him to design this gorgeous concept. Without any compromise on the composition of this art piece, this 1:4 scale measuring an estimate of 1m in length, shows Batman on his Batcycle, displayed in its full glory, weaving through Gotham City, long cape swerving in the wind, skid marks on the streets. The light up lamp detail adds to the Gotham ambience, capturing perfectly a scene in time of the Dark Knight's journey into Gotham's night."

"Sean Murphy's beautifully designed Batcycle in Batman: White Knight comics features a large front section fairing. This allows room for exploration and the team created the designs of the internal engine, offering a unique cross section display of the Batcycle with its engine components exposed, a detail that is not seen in the comics. Batman fans and Batvehicle enthusiasts, there is definitely a space in your collection for this grail. Collectors can look forward to displaying the Batcycle in its true minimalistic design with fairings closed or leave the fairings aside, and showcase the strikingly designed engine details."

Features:

Removable fairings on left and right side of the Batcycle, allowing display of the Batcycle with engines exposed.

Grappling gun switch-out on the left side of the Batcycle

Light up lamp detail

Crafted in polystone.

Each handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the high quality finish