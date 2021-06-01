Regal Robot Reveals Star Wars Droid Restraining Bolt Replica

Regal Robot is at it again by giving fans another truly incredible Star Wars replica for their collections. Fans do not have to worry about any disobedient droids anymore as the Droid Restraining Bolt replica has arrived. First seen in Star Wars: A New Hope, this magnet replica was faithfully recreated from 3D modeling and inspiration from the original props. With weathering, distress, and aged metal design, Star Wars fans will not want to miss out on adding this beautiful replica to your collection. Each Droid Restraining Bolt from Regal Robot is priced at $29.99 and can be purchased right now and here. These are the perfect new addition to display in your collection, fridge, office, or on your droids! Be sure to check out some of the other amazing Star Wars replica collectibles that Regal Robot has to offer, with some pieces that will really take any collector's collection to new levels.

"Our latest Star Wars™ magnetic mini sculpture line is the Restraining Bolt magnet! First seen in Star Wars: A New Hope™, restraining bolts were used in the films to keep droids from wandering off. Our new magnet was 3D modeled, taking inspiration and proper sizing from the original found item used to create the props for the 1977 film, creating an inspired-by novelty magnet that has terrific feel and authenticity. Each magnet is hand cast in solid polyurethane resin and hand finished by our artists in New York in faux metal with added distressing to create a realistic aged metal look as seen in the films. They ship ready to display with a strong neodymium magnet that will make this a great addition to your collection, home, office, man-cave or fridge!"