Star Wars Droids Boba Fett Exclusive Figure Announced by Hasbro

The celebration continues as Hasbro shows more love for Star Wars history with another 50th Anniversary of Lucasfilm figure. This time we are traveling back in time as we revisit the anime series of Star Wars: Droids with Boba Fett figure. The new figure is simply a repaint of previous Fett's with some new box style packaging. The Star Wars: Droids (The Adventures of R2-D2 and C-3PO) Boba Fett captures the bounty hunter in all of his light-colored deco. He will come with a pistol and a blaster, which are simple and elegant tools to help him bring in his bounties.

Oddly enough, I am not tired of all these Fett repaints, and I am pretty excited to set this figure in hand. The packaging is the best part of teh whole presentation though, giving fans old and new something excellent to hold this new figure in. The Droids Boba Fett is exclusive to Target, will be priced at $26.49, and will release tomorrow (Friday, September 24, 2021). Pre-orders will go live tomorrow at 9 AM EST here, so set your alarms as this figure will surely sell out. No release date has been unveiled, so fingers crossed for a Buy it Now item over a pre-order getting this figure in hands before 2022.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH BOBA FETT Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $26.49). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH BOBA FETT Figure inspired by STAR WARS: DROIDS (The Adventures of R2-D2 and C-3PO). STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring a poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available exclusively at Target."