Star Wars First Order Troopers Stuff Some Stocking with Hasbro

It is not even Halloween, and Hasbro is getting into the Holiday spirit with a new set of Holiday Edition figures. More Star Wars: The Black Series figures are celebrating Christmas this year with a new slew of chaotic figures. The newest figure comes to us from the Sequel Trilogy as the First Order Stormtrooper is ready to spread cheer throughout the galaxy. This trooper features a new all-green deco with a Santa hat, themed pouches, and candy cane boots. Hasbro has even included a new companion for these Star Wars Holiday Edition figures, with a holiday themed Mouse Droid getting unboxed this year. Ruling the galaxy never looked so festive, and the Holiday Edition First Order Stormtrooper is priced at $27.99. An entire wave of new Star Wars: The Black Series Holiday Edition figures are getting released this year, with more Troopers getting ready for the holidays. All of these figures are being operated and released as new retailer exclusives, and this First Order Trooper hits Amazon on October 25 at 1 PM EST. Happy Holidays!

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES FIRST ORDER STORMTROOPER (HOLIDAY EDITION) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 / Available: Fall 2022. Members of this new generation of stormtroopers are trained from birth, growing up with unit designations instead of names and fed a steady diet of First Order propaganda to ensure loyalty. STAR WARS fans and collectors can celebrate the season and imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this special 6-inch scale FIRST ORDER STORMTROOPER (HOLIDAY EDITION) figure, featuring holiday-themed deco and packaging. The figure comes with an included mouse droid toy and blaster accessory; and makes a great gift for kids, 4 and up. Includes 2 figures and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available for pre-order on Amazon 10/25 at 1PM ET."