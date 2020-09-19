Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Collectibles Coming Soon to Shop Disney

Star Wars fans might not have been able to visit Disneyland or Disney World this year due to worldly circumstances. However, Disney wants to bring the collectibles to the fans as they announce a Galaxy's Edge online release. Fans have seen a similar release as some of the products hit Target stores recently. However, this is a much broader release and will include some of the more high end and actual park collectibles. Collectors will have to opportunity to get Legacy Lightsabers from Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities, creatures from Bina's Creature Stall, adorable handcrafted toys, and collectibles from Toydarian Toymaker, supplies and gear from the First Order's Cargo, and receipt your next best friend from the Droid Depot. Even Jedi and Sith garments from the Black Spire Outfitters will be offered some fans can experience the full power of the force.

It is unclear if they will be of higher value than getting them in Disney Parks. With the decline in Disney visitations this is honestly the best way for them to make money and extend their merchandise. These collectibles seem to be actual pieces from the park which is amazing. Getting our hands on Jedi robes and Legacy Lightsabers for no flipper value will be amazing and I hope they won't instantly sell out. All the Star Wars Galaxy's Edge fun will take place on shopDisney at 10 am EST on September 28th. No idea what all will be included in the launch so maybe we will get a full list of reveals closer to the launch. Fingers crossed on getting an Ahsoka or Ben Solo Legacy Lightsaber, what would you like to get from the park?

"On shopDisney.com, fans can outfit themselves for a galactic adventure at home with garments and gear direct from Black Spire Outfitters, including offerings iconic to both the Jedi as well as the Sith. Fans can complete their looks with mysterious and unique artifacts including legacy lightsabers from Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities beginning on Sept. 28 at 7 a.m. PST. Fans will also want to stay tuned to shopDisney.com over the next few months for even more products shipping from the planet of Batuu with handcrafted toys and collectibles from Toydarian Toymaker, curious creatures from Bina's Creature Stall, recruitment gear and supplies from First Order Cargo and even the galaxy's most indispensable sidekicks from the one and only Droid Depot."