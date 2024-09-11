Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: RSVLTS, star wars

Star Wars Gets A Haunted New Collection of Apparel from RSVLTS

Even a galaxy far, far away embraces the spooky season every once and a while as RSVLTS debuts a new Star Wars collection

Featured designs include Stormtroopers on Carved Wars, intergalactic treats on It’s A Treat!

Day of the Dark Side button-down showcases Boba Fett and Darth Vader in a Day of the Dead theme.

Discover The High Ground Polo and Trooper Drip Tee with a spooky dripping Stormtrooper helmet and logo.

The spooky season has arrived, as RSVLTS is already getting ready for Halloween with some impressive new collections. One of which takes fans to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars as they introduce some haunted and ghastly new designs. This is a relatively small collection, but there are three new button-downs that will be featured in RSVLTS signature KUNUFLEX material and are available. On top of those spooky additions, there will also be a new All-Day Polo, an undead Crew Neck Tee, and a Logo Drip Dad Hat. The new Star Wars Halloween Collection from RSVLTS will consist of:

Carved Wars Get ready to carve up some fun as RSVLTS reveals their first haunted button-down with an army of Stormtroopers. Featuring an eye-popping orange color scheme, become one with the Dark Side this Hallow's Eve. Offered in classic, women, youth & preschooler styles/sizes.



It's A Treat! It is time to Trick or Treat in a galaxy far, far away with this new button-down that shows off some tasty intergalactic treats. From themed Halloween buckets with C-3PO and Darth V to some elegant Star Wars-inspired candy like Death Star Cake Pops and Jawa Gummies, this design has it all. After all of this, the real treat this Halloween will be you wearing this button-down. Offered in classic, women, youth & preschooler styles/sizes.



Day of the Dark Side The Day of the Dead embraces the Dark Side with this sleek and trippy button-down with Boba Fett, Darth Vader, and Stormtrooper helmets. Whether you are going out to Trick or Treat, embracing the Fall weather, or just a Halloween Office Party, may the Dark Side be with you.



The High Ground – All-Day lifestyle polo RSVLTS continues to expand its clothing catalog, and the All-Day Polo does just that fo their new Star Wars Halloween drop. It is a Battle of Heroes as Obi-Wan Kenobi confronts his once-Jedi Apprentice, Anakin Skywalker. Return to Mustafar in style with this heartbreaking battle in glorious detail with lava, and the battle between good and evil.

Trooper Drip Tee and Logo Drip Hat Lastly, RSVLTS is more than just polos and button-downs, as they are now offering themed Crew-Neck Tees and Dad Hats. Some spooky new designs are arriving here, with an eerie dripping Stormtrooper helmet and logo. There is even a matching hat to help capture this undead style for your new Fall apparel.

All of the new Star Wars Halloween Collection from RSVLTS is already live directly on their site. Be sure to also be on the lookout for some of their other spooky new releases with some RSVLTS Original as well as a new haunted addition to their hoodie collection featuring The Nightmare Before Christmas. Stay tuned for more collections rising up from the grave this fall from RSVLTS. Boo!

