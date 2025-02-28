Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars Imperial Armored Commando Joins Hasbro's Vintage Line

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have unveiled a new set of Star Wars collectibles from all across the Saga

Article Summary Discover Hasbro's new Imperial Armored Commando figure from The Mandalorian in the Vintage Collection.

Equipped with beskar armor, this commando is ready to battle Mandalorians with premium accessories.

Priced at $24.99, pre-orders start March 5, 2025, for a Summer 2025 release on Hasbro Pulse and more.

Features 3.75-inch scale with series-inspired deco and Kenner packaging for ultimate collectability.

The Imperial Armored Commando from The Mandalorian is Moff Gideon's upgrade to his Stormtrooper army. These specialized soldiers are equipped with heavy Beskar armor, which adds enhanced protection and makes them a formidable force on the battlefield. The Imperial Armored Commando confronts Din Djarin, Bo Katan, and the rest of the Mandalorian as they seek to restore Mandalore to glory once again. Hasbro has unveiled that they have revealed that this commando is getting his own Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure.

This release is an easy one-stop shop for any Imperial loyalist, and he is loaded with weapons, including two blasters, a knife, a jet pack, a shield, and an electric baton. Snagging up an army can sure put an end to any Rebellion or Mandalorian uprising, but sadly, these guys are priced at $24.99. That is the same price as a 6" figure, which is pretty crazy even for Hasbro to dish out, even if he is on a bigger cardiac. Pre-orders are set to arrive on March 5, 2025, at most online retailers like Hasbro Pulse for $24.99 with a Summer 2025 release date.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Imperial Armored Commando

"The latest generation of Imperial super commandos are highly trained warriors protected by beskar alloy cast in the form of elite trooper armor. Based on an Imperial armored commando from the STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney+, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Features detailed series-inspired deco and multiple points of articulation. Comes with 5 accessories, including a riot shield, dagger, long and short blasters, and a baton."

"Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC #366). Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability)."

