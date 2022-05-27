Star Wars Inquisitors Figures Make a Hasbro Debut at Celebration

Star Wars Celebration is in full effect, and Hasbro has quite a busy day of reveals. It looks like more love for the new series Obi-Wan Kenobi continues as not one or two, but three new The Black Series figures are on the way. The Inquisitors have arrived at Hasbro with some brand new figures for the Grand Inquisitor, Forth Sister, and Fifth Brother. Earlier today, we already saw the Third Sister get her own figure, and there already is a Second Sister Black Series figure out there from the launch of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Each Inquisitor is loaded with live-action detail and will feature its unique dual red-bladed lightsabers. It looks like the red balls can be removed to showcase different poses, and they all look incredible. This is the first time we are getting figures in live-action format original debuting in some of the animated series, so this is exciting stuff. All three of these Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi The Black Series Grand Inquisitor, Fourth Sister, and Fifth Brother are set to go up for pre-order on June 1, 2022. None of them are exclusives, so they will be found at most major retailers like here.

"An epic reveal for #StarWarsCelebration, it's Star Wars The Black Series Grand Inquisitor! You can pre-order this figure June 1st at 1:00pm ET on Hasbro Pulse! Stay tuned more reveals coming soon! Sign-up to be notified when this figure is available for pre-order: https://hasbropulse.com/pages/star-wars-celebration-2022"

"Revealed during #StarWarsCelebration2022, it's the Star Wars The Black Series Inquisitor (Fourth Sister)! You can pre-order this figure June 1st at 1:00pm ET on Hasbro Pulse! Stay tuned more reveals coming soon!"

"Another #StarWarsCelebration2022 reveal – check out the Star Wars The Black Series Fifth Brother (Inquisitor)! You can pre-order this figure June 1st at 1:00pm ET on Hasbro Pulse! Stay tuned for more reveals coming soon!"