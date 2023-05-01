Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Scout Trooper Commander Deploys at Hot Toys A new 1/6 scale figure has arrived from Hot Toys as fans dive into the world of Star Wars: Jedi Survivor with the Scout Trooper Commander

At long last, Star Wars fans are diving back into the digital frontier as the video game Star Wars: Jedi Survivor has arrived. A new adventure awaits Cal Kestis and BD-1, and it looks like Hot Toys is celebrating. A new 1/6 Scale figure is on the way from Jedi Survivor with the Scout Trooper Commander. One of the enemies of the game has come to life and is ready to bless your growing Star Wars collection. Coming in at 12″ tall, this Scout Trooper will feature 30 points of articulation and is packed with accessories. This will include an extendable baton, electric effects, a variety of swappable hands, a pistol, and a display stand. Tons of small detail was put into this figure, and hopefully, a Cal Kestis Hot Toys is also on the way. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans can bring home the Scout Trooper Commander for $240, he is set for a December 2024 release, and pre-orders are live here. Jedi Survivor can be played right now on all next-gen consoles with PS5 and Xbox.

"Scout Trooper Commanders lead squads of specially trained Stormtroopers into combat for the Galactic Empire™. Scout Commanders armed with riot batons are extremely adept in melee combat and should not be taken lightly. Welcoming the launch of the highly anticipated Star Wars: Jedi Survivor™ video game, Sideshow, and Hot Toys are delighted to launch the Scout Trooper Commander Sixth Scale Collectible Figure! The highly-accurate collectible figure is skillfully developed featuring a detailed helmet and armor design, a finely tailored fabric body suit, a pauldron, a baton with electricity effect accessory, a blaster pistol, and a display stand! This Imperial trooper will be a great addition to any Star Wars collection."

The Scout Trooper Commander Sixth Scale Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Scout Trooper Commander in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Finely crafted Scout Trooper Commander helmet and body armor with specially applied distress effects

Approximately 30.5 cm tall

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of baton holding hands One (1) pistol holding right hand One (1) left fist



Costume:

One (1) Scout Trooper Commander armor with weathering effects

One (1) orange pauldron with straps and equipment (with magnetic function)

One (1) black-colored and multi-textured fabric under-suit

One (1) creamy white colored utility belt with pouches

One (1) pair of creamy white colored boots with pistol holster and weathering effects

Weapons:

One (1) baton (extendable; with magnetic function)

One (1) blaster rifle

Accessories: