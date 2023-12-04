Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

NECA Debuts First to Fall TMNT: The Last Ronin Raphael Figure

NECA is returning to the sewers once again with a new set of TMNT figures from the dark and gritty world of The Last Ronin

Get ready to dive into the gritty and mysterious world of TMNT: The Last Ronin with NECA's latest reveal. New Ultimates figures are on the way, that capture the essence of this dark and compelling TMNT story. Raphael is back with a new release as this turtle is the First to Fall, and this figure captures just that. This marks the second Last Ronin Raphael release, but this new version captures this tragic hero finale moments. After the Foot Clan takes things too far by nearly killing Master Splinter, Raphael takes no prisoners and is ready to take on the entire Foot Clan by himself.

Inspired by the acclaimed IDW comic series, the figure brings to life the intensity, emotion, and sheer determination of Raphael in great detail. This new version features a more bloodied Raph and will come with his signature sais, swappable hands, two heads, and plenty of arrows to take him down. The arrows fit into his shell, adding to the drama of his final final with the Foot Clan while trying to take down Shredder's adopted daughter. First to Fall Raphael is a heart-breaking figure that TMNT fans will surely want in their growing Last Ronin collection. NECA will most likely have Raph priced at $37.99, and while pre-orders are not live, most of the figures from previous releases are already online.

TMNT (The Last Ronin) – First to Fall Raphael

"From the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series, The Last Ronin! In a future NYC far different than the one we know today; a lone surviving Turtle goes on a seemingly hopeless mission to obtain justice for his fallen family and friends. Based on issue #2 of the comic, this figure depicts Raphael's final fight with the nefarious Foot Clan and features battle-damaged deco."

"The First to Fall Raphael action figure stands in 7" scale with over 20 points of articulation, and includes two interchangeable head sculpts, interchangeable hands, and a slew of arrows that fit into the figure's shell. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening flap featuring a custom illustration by The Last Ronin artist Ben Bishop."

