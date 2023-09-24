Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Magic: The Gathering

Cast Lightning with the New NERF x Magic: The Gathering Blaster

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 has arrived and they have announced an impressive set of collectibles like a new Magic the Gathering blaster

There are plenty of legendary cards in the world of Magic: The Gathering, but the Lightning Bolt card has become an iconic symbol of the game itself. This instant spell has been a staple in the game since its arrival in the very first Magic set back in 1993. The card has a very simple and efficient one-mana cost, and it can deal three points of damage to any target, making it one of the most efficient sources of direct damage in the game. Hasbro has unveiled that the iconic Lightning Bolt is back and uniting with NERF for their new LMTD Lightning Lair blaster. Wield the power of Lightning in your hand with this $39.99 blaster that has six darts, a special deco, and two exclusive playable Lightning Bolt promo cards! Magic: The Gathering fans can find this special blaster right here with a December 2023 release.

"NERF teamed up with MAGIC: THE GATHERING's experimental sub-brand Secret Lair to bring NERF and Magic fans this special edition NERF blaster! Inspired by the classic art from these cards, NERF LMTD Lightning Lair blaster features lightning bolt deco, includes 2 exclusive playable Lightning Bolt promo cards and unleashes a triple-dart blast to duplicate the 3 damage dealt by the Lightning Bolt card. The Lightning Lair blaster comes with 2 shells that each hold 3 darts. When you fire the blaster, the shell releases all 3 darts simultaneously. The blaster has a break-open barrel for loading the shell. Press a lever and the barrel swings open, load a shell inside, and manually swing the barrel up to close. Prime with the pull-back handle on the rear of the blaster and pull the trigger to send a dart flying!"

"Unleash the adrenaline-pumping action of NERF dart blasting as you wield your powers against your opponents. The NERF LMTD Lightning Lair blaster comes in premium packaging that's perfect for display, if you choose to showcase this bolt of blaster brilliance in your Magic collection. The card is housed in its own box, which is designed to capture the look of Magic deck boxes. The NERF LMTD Lightning Lair is exclusively available for pre-order for Pulse premium members."

