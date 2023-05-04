Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Darth Magus Arrives at Hasbro Celebrate May the 4th the right way with a brand new set of incredible Star Wars collectibles from Hasbro from all over the galaxy

Hasbro's is taking fans back to the era of the Old Republic with their latest Star Wars Gaming Greats figure. Relive the events from the beloved game Knights of the Old Republic with the arrival of a new and deadly Sith, Darth Malgus. This powerful Sith Lord is not holding back and neither is Hasbro with an impressive and insane sculpt. Hasbro has faithfully brought this KOTOR character to life with an impressive portrait, fabric cape, and signature red lightsaber. His bulky size is boosting him up to Deluxe status also giving this Knight of the Old Republic figure a $33.99 price tag. Malgus will now join other Knights of the Old Republic figures like Darth Malak, the Wookie Zaalbar, Bastila Shan, and both Jedi and Sith versions of Revan. Star Wars Gaming Greats Darth Malgus will be a Fan Channel exclusive and is set for a Fall 2023 release. Pre-orders will arrive today at 1 PM EST right here. May the 4th be with you.

Return to the Old Republic Era with Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH MALGUS – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $33.99 / Available: Fall 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium deluxe 6-inch DARTH MALGUS figure, inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: THE OLD REPUBLIC video game."

"A legendary Sith Lord, Darth Malgus emerges from hiding with a mysterious plan that could secure his legacy in the annals of the Sith. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories including a Lightsaber. Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and additional fan channel retailers."