Star Wars Life Day Chewbacca Figure Coming Soon from Hasbro

Hasbro has unveiled some new Star Wars figure at San Diego Comic Con 2023 and pre-orders have arrived from across the galaxy

San Diego Comic Con 2023 has come and gone, and collectors are still reeling in all of the reveals. Every Hasbro panel did not disappoint with some sweet upcoming debuts for Marvel, G.I. Joe, Transformers, and Star Wars. Some of these new reveals are already up for pre-order, but some are set to release later on this year. One of those reveals was a brand new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure that will be a Hasbro Pulse and shop Disney exclusive as an iconic furry hero makes a return. Chewbacca is back, but this time, he is celebrating Life Day, a very popular holiday from the Star Wars Universe; it kind of shares elements of our universe's Christmas.

Life Day was showcased in the unpopular and cult classic Star War Christmas Special that aired back in 1978. Hasbro has unveiled that Life Day Chewbacca will be getting his very own The Vintage Collection figure. Chewy will be depicted in a long red Life Day robe and a Life Day orb accessory that helps finish the ensemble. Hasbro has his bad boy priced at $16.99, and Star Wars Life Day is November 17, so I would expect a release then on shopDisney.com.

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CHEWBACCA (LIFE DAY) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99). Life Day is a longstanding tradition celebrating Wookiee cultural values including family, joy, and harmony. While festivities are traditionally held at the Tree of Life on Kashyyyk, Wookiees throughout the galaxy mark the day."

"Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CHEWBACCA (LIFE DAY) figure inspired by STAR WARS HOLIDAY SPECIAL. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and crystal ball accessory."

