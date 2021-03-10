Star Wars Rey Prepares for Her Next Journey With Lladró

The ending of the Skywalker Saga has created a lot of conflict in the Star Wars community. A lot of fans are not happy with how the series ended, while others thought it was the best thing ever made. The Rise of Skywalker did extend the name of the Skywalker name as it was inherited by our main protagonist, Rey. Lladró has unveiled their newest addition to the Born to Rebel Collection as Rey Skywalkers gets her own porcelain statue. Standing 15" tall, this Star Wars heroine is shown in her iconic scavenger's styled outfit design with two lightsabers in her hand. In her left hand, she is shown holding the past with Anakin and Luke's lightsaber, but in her right, she is holding the future with her newly created yellow lightsaber.

This is one Star Wars collectible that is not for everyone and comes with quite a heavy price tag. Coming in at $1,050, Rey Skywalker is ready to be your next high-end collection to showcase your love for The Rise of Skywalker and the galaxy far, far away. Lladró is set to release between April – June 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Be on the lookout for more Born to Rebel statues in the future, as well as others released like Princess Leia.

"Rey is the latest addition to the Born to Rebel collection inspired by icons from the Star Wars movie saga. Rey is the main character of the third trilogy and is based on a scene from Episode IX- The Rise of Skywalker, in which Rey is holding a new lightsaber in her right hand with yellow light representing the future while, in her left hand, she holds Luke Skywalker's broken lightsaber, representing the past."