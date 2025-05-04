Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars Magnaguard Joins Hasbro's Revenge of the Sith Collection

Hasbro returns to a galaxy far, far away with a new collection of Star Wars collectibles including the Revenge of the Sith Magnaguard

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a Black Series Magnaguard figure for the 20th anniversary of Revenge of the Sith.

This exclusive 6-inch collectible features premium detail, articulation, and removable accessories.

The IG-100 Magnaguard is famous for electrostaffs and battling Jedi in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and films.

Available for pre-order on May 4th at Walmart for $24.99, with a scheduled Summer 2025 release.

The IG-100 MagnaGuards were elite droid bodyguards built to serve General Grievous and other high-ranking members of the Separatist Alliance during the Clone Wars. These droids were equipped with electrostaffs that were even capable of parrying lightsabers. They were designed to continue fighting even after losing limbs or sustaining heavy damage. This feature made them an extremely tough opponent against both Clones and Jedi. These deadly droids were mainly featured in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Revenge of the Sith, with a return in the video game Jedi: Survivor.

Hasbro is bringing back these deadly warriors as they unveil their next Revenge of the Sith 20th anniversary Black Series figure. Releasing as yet another Walmart Exclusive, the Magnaguard has a removable fabric hood and cloak, an electrostaff with removable electric elements, and is featured in anniversary packaging. This bad boy is set to arrive today, on May the 4th, for pre-order on Walmart for $24.99 with a Summer 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series – ROTS Magnaguard

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Pre-order on May 4 at 10 AM EST exclusively at Walmart; available Summer 2025). Celebrate the 20th anniversary of STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH with figures from THE BLACK SERIES, featuring commemorative packaging! This MagnaGuard 6-inch-scale figure features premium design and deco, plus multiple articulation points. Comes with 2 accessories for dynamic posing."

"Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with a special blister-carded packaging, a tribute to the third film in the prequel series. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES action figures let fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series. THE BLACK SERIES includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability)."

