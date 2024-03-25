Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, return of the jedi, star wars

Star Wars Max Rebo Band's Droopy McCool Jumbo Figure Coming Soon

Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with some brand new releases as they blast off into a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars once again

Article Summary Gentle Giant Ltd. unveils a 12” Droopy McCool Jumbo figure from Star Wars.

The figure features Kenner-inspired retro packaging and a resealable blister.

Droopy McCool comes with his chindinkalu flute and a microphone stand.

Available for pre-order, the figure is set for a Q4 2024 release at $80.

Droopy McCool is a distinctive and talented member of the Max Rebo Band, which is found in the Star Wars universe. He made his debut in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Jabba's Palace and is a male Kitonak. He is the lead horn player in the Max Rebo Band, plays a mean chindinkalu flute, and even has a vanilla-like scent, which is some odd Star Wars trivia. Droopy McCool is now the newest member of the Max Rebo Band to arrive at Gentle Giant Ltd. for their impressive Kenner-inspired Jumbo action figure collection. These figures enlarge the action figures that Star Wars fans were introduced to back in the 70s and 80s.

Each Star Wars Jumbo figure comes in at a whopping 12" tall and features a retro-style cardback that has its own resealable blister. Droopy McCool will join Sy Snootles for this line-up, with Droopy coming with his flute along with a microphone stand. Now Star Wars fans just need Max Rebo himself to finish off the musical trio, and collectors can find the Droopy McCool Jumbo figure right on Gentle Giant Ltd. Pre-orders can also be found at your Local Comic Book Store with the flute player coming in at $80 and a Q4 2024 release.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Droopy McCool Jumbo Figure

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! We're getting the band together! Droopy McCool joins Sy Snootles in the Jumbo 12-inch figure line, getting you one step closer to completing the Max Rebo Band! One of the musical trio entertaining court at Jabba the Hutt's palace, Droopy McCool comes with his musical instrument and a microphone stand. He comes packaged on a retro-style cardback in a resealable blister."

