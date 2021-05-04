Darth Vader Glows in the Dark With Beast Kingdom

Darth Vader is here to light up the night as Beast Kingdom unveils one of their May the 4th Star Wars Egg Attack Action figure. This mighty Sith Lord has 26 points of articulation and will feature an LED effect in his chest and lightsaber. Vader will have a special glow in the dark body that will go from a Force Ghost color to the classic glowing green when the lights are off. Beast Kingdom features an excellent sculpt, swappable hand, removable helmet, and a mist have collectible for any Star Wars fans. The EAA-113 Star Wars Darth Vader (Glow in the Dark Edition) figure is priced at $79.99 and is located here. He becomes one with the force in March 2022 and stays tuned more, plenty more Star Wars reveals throughout May the 4th.

"The Empire Strikes Back, one of the most celebrated entries in the Star Wars saga celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. What better way to commemorate than to take home arguably the most celebrated villain in movie history; Darth Vader. Beast Kingdom, 'The Entertainment Experience Brand' takes you on a journey to a galaxy far, far away where figures from the galactic empire get to enjoy a special type of glow-in-the-dark magic from the 'Dark Side of The Force'! The 6-inch, highly articulable Darth Vader EAA-113 Glow In The Dark Version is an updated figure with much different light-up functions."

"Taking the dark side to a new level, the figure is not only completely glow in the dark itself, but also has a battery-operated LED function in the chest, as well as the lightsaber (batteries for lightsaber sold separately). The three pairs of replaceable hands, as well as a wired cloak, gives collectors a bevy of options for posing. This figure is one not to miss, and is the perfect companion to the Beast Kingdom selection of Star Wars action figures!"

Special Features: