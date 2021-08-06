Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Gets Animated With New Sideshow Figure

Sideshow has finally revealed their long-awaited Star Wars: The Clone Wars 1:6th Scale Obi-Wan Kenobi figure. Unlike Hot Toys, Sideshow is keeping The Clone Wars animated style alive with this 12" tall figure. The figure captures the appearance from the animated series and will feature a fabric outfit, swappable hands, and some accessories. These accessories include a removable robe, a lightsaber hilt, a lightsaber with a blade, and a holoprojector with Commander Cody. Obi-Wan Kenobi is fully detailed and captures the iconic Clone Wars series like never before with a figure that Star Wars fans will not want to miss.

Sideshow Collectibles is seemingly taking The Clone Wars under their wing, so I am curious if we will get more figures with this animated design later on. I would love to see Ahsoka Tano and some of the popular Clone Commanders in 12" animated style for future releases, in any. The Star Wars: The Clone Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi 1:6th Scale Figure from Sideshow is priced at $255. The Jedi Master is set to release between January – March 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here. Be sure to check out the upcoming Anakin Skywalker figure as well to complete this iconic Star Wars dynamic duo.

"A great leap forward often requires first taking two steps back." Sideshow presents the Obi-Wan Kenobi™ Sixth Scale Figure, inspired by the character's iconic animated appearance in Star Wars™: The Clone Wars. The Obi-Wan Kenobi Sixth Scale Figure captures the Jedi Knight's distinct design from the fan-favorite animated series The Clone Wars, as he works to keep the galactic peace alongside the Jedi Order. This articulated figure features a stylized head sculpt and a carefully tailored fabric costume consisting of a Jedi robe, tunic, undershirt, tabards, pants, a sash, a belt with sculpted accessories, and sculpted boots and gauntlets to create his signature uniformed look.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi Sixth Scale Figure includes a number of stylized hands and swap-out accessories to give collectors a wide range of display options for the Jedi general. Obi-Wan Kenobi comes with four pairs of stylized hands, including a pair of grip hands, a pair of neutral hands, a pair of force hands, and a pair of fists for a wide variety of gestures and pose combinations. In addition, he comes with both a lightsaber hilt and lightsaber with its blue tapered blade unleashed for battle action. Finally, Obi-Wan includes a holoprojector accessory with a sculpted Commander Cody™ hologram for communicating with the loyal Clone Trooper. Take charge of your Star Wars collectibles and recruit the Obi-Wan Kenobi Sixth Scale Figure today!