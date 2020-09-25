Star Wars Hasbro Pulse Con Reveals – The Archive Collection

Months ago Star Wars fans united together to vote for the next addition to the 2021 Star Wars Archive Collection. This series is not new as it brings back some of the most popular figures from The Black Series to the market once again. Fans voted on the next addition to the 2021 line and to know one's surprise Commander Cody will be back and reporting for duty. Hasbro did show off some glass of the upcoming figures and it gives fan an updated look at the packaging. Hasbro did not just stop there either as they unveiled the whole wave of Star Wars Archive figures heading our way in 2021. Up first is two characters from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back that are back with Hoth Luke Skywalker and Both Han Solo. Both figures include their retrospective weapons with Luke's lightsaber with baster and Han with binoculars and pistol. Each figure features the new photo-real technology to give fans an updated model of the character as well as new modification of the sculpts as you can tell with Han's outfit. The final figure comes back to us from Star Wars: Rebels with one of the fan-favorite villain's Admiral Thrawn. It seems Rebels fans will be able to finish up the new remastered wave by adding this new Archives Thrawn to their collection.

Each of these figures easily deserves their spot in the Star Wars Archives Collection. With more and more Star Wars fans coming every day it will be nice for new collectors to get some of their favorite figures without breaking the bank. Pre-orders for these figures are not up yet but they are all scheduled for a 2021 release date. Even though these figures are not up for pre-order, fans can lock down some of the other amazing Star Wars figures coming to our galaxy from The Vintage Collection and The Black Series today and here.

"Revealed at #HasbroPulseCon, it's Star Wars The Black Series Archive Collection figures! Available at most retailers in Spring 2021! (Each sold separately) (Site and products US/CA only)."