Star Wars: Rebels Gets 3000 Piece Statue Set from Gentle Giant Ltd.

The Ghost Crew is back as Gentle Giant Ltd. has revealed its newest Star Wars Mini Bust statues. Coming out of Bring Home the Bounty, Hera and Chopper are ready to join your collection with two incredible statues. Both Star Wars: Rebels fans are beautifully crafted straight from the hit animated series, with their animation style captured perfectly. Hera will stand roughly 6" tall, with Chopper coming in at 4", and they will be limited to only 3,000 pieces making them a must own Star Wars: Rebels collectible. Gentle Giant Ltd. has included a numbered certificate of authenticity as well, giving collectors an official document to show off this limited edition statue set.

The Star Wars: Rebels Hera and Chopper Mini Bust Set will be priced at $120, and pre-orders can be found here with a May 2022 release date. Be on the lookout for more Star Wars: Rebels mini bust statues to come to us in the future as we have four more characters left. I can imagine Ezra and Kanan will be another bundle, along with Sabine and Zeb following not far behind. Be sure to check out all of the other incredible Star Wars statues available from Gentle Giant Ltd. From The Mandalorian to the Skywalker Saga, there is surely a statue or bust that will be a perfect fit to add to your growing collection.

"A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Two more members of the Ghost crew have arrived, in the form of this all-new mini-bust two-pack! Pilot Hera and droid Chopper come together in one box, making this set doubly important for your Rebels (and Star Wars!) collection. Measuring approximately 6 inches and 4 inches, respectively, Hera and Chopper are sculpted in the animated style, and feature detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 3000 pieces, this set comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color window box."

Hera: 6 inches (15.24cm)

Chopper: 4 inches (10.16cm)

Made of resin

Edition size of 3,000 pieces

Includes numbered certificate of authenticity

Comes in full-color window box packaging