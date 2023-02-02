Star Wars Replica Scout Trooper Helmet Deploying Soon from Hasbro Coming to fans from a Galaxy Far, Far Away, Hasbro has unveiled new Star Wars collectibles are on the way like a new helmet replica

It is time to join the ranks of the Empire as Hasbro has unveiled their latest Star Wars: The Black Series replica. A brand new electronic helmet has arrived as we return to Endor with the Scout Trooper. First debuting in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Hasbro celebrates the film's 40th anniversary with this replica electronic helmet. Whether you are stealing The Child, riding bikes for the Empire, or just exploring the galaxy, this helmet is for you. Hasbro was sure to capture all of the detail of the iconic helmet right from the film with a one size fits all design. Like most Star Wars helmets from Hasbro, a voice changer is inside, keeping your voice secret from the Rebel Scum. One of the coolest features is that the helmet will open up with a hinge design just like in the film, allowing for even more realistic features for fans. One of these beauties will be priced at $131.99 and is set for a Summer 2023 release. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but all things Star Wars can be found here in the meantime.

Suit Up with Hasbro's Newest Star Wars Replica Helmet

"THE BLACK SERIES SCOUT TROOPER PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET – (HASBRO/Ages 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $131.99/Available: Summer 2023). Used by the Empire for various missions, Scout Troopers were lightly armored compared with other Stormtroopers, allowing them to move more quickly and easily in a range of environments. STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the biggest battles and missions in the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium roleplay, SCOUT TROOPER PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET, inspired by the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi."

Features premium deco, realistic detail, movie-inspired design and electronic voice distortion so fans and collectors can have their voice to sound just like a Scout Trooper. Available this Summer at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers. [Requires 1x AAA batteries – not included]"