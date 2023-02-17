Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Ewok Drummer Arrives at Gentle Giant Gentle Giant Ltd. is taking Star Wars fans back to the Fall of the Empire as the celebration starts on the Endor

The anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi is here making 40 years since it premiered in 1983. For such a big event, a nice set of collectibles has been arriving from a vary of companies. A new statue has arrived from Gentle Giant Ltd. capturing the final moments of Return of the Jedi. The Empire has fallen and it is time for celebration and Gentle Giant is taking us to the Forest Moon of Endor. The new Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Ewok Drummer piece has arrived as the latest Milestones statue that will be a Web Exclusive.

This statue is beautifully sculpted capturing the Ewok, Brethupp playing the drums on a variety of Stormtrooper helmets. This statue will be extreme limited with only 500 pieces getting made, making it a must own Star Wars collectible. Standing 9" tall, our Ewok Drummer is packed with color, detail, and a sculpted with fun diorama elements. This limited edition Star Wars statue is priced at $200, set for a Q4 2023 release, and can be found right here.

The Soothing Sounds of Yub Yub Come to Gentle Giant Ltd.

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Yub yub! Time to celebrate! With the second Death Star destroyed, and Imperial forces on Endor's forest moon on the run, it's time for an Ewok party, featuring a drum solo on Stormtrooper helmets!"

"The Ewok drummer, Brethupp, raises his drumsticks as he prepares to drop a beat on three helmets, in a scene straight out of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Measuring approximately 9 inches tall, this 1/6 scale statue features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is limited to only 500 pieces. It comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."