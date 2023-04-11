Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Force Ghost 3-Pack Revealed by Hasbro Hasbro has revealed an impressive amount of new reveals during Star Wars Celebration including some iconic Force Ghosts

Hasbro is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with plenty of new reveals. One of them is a brand new Star Wars: The Black Series 3-Pack that will be a Hasbro Pulse and Shop Disney exclusive. Coming to life from the very end of Return of the Jedi, the Force Spirits of Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Yoda come to life in are now in glorious 6" format. This special 3-Pack gives collectors new ghostly figures with new translucent sculpts and fabric robes. All three figures have photo-real head sculpts, offering new and older collectors a brand-new yet iconic Star Wars collectibles. One of the unique features in this Force Spirits set is the Anakin Skywalker, giving Revenge of the Sith a new redeemed figure of a Jedi who once was. All three Jedi will be getting card back featuring the scene from the Ewok Celebration as seen at the end of Return of the Jedi. This set will be priced at $77.99 is set for a Summer 2023 release, and pre-orders will arrive at Hasbro Pulse right here on April 11, 2023, at 1 PM EST.

The Force is in Balance with Hasbro's Force Ghost Set

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES FORCE SPIRITS – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $77.99 / Available: Summer 2023). Commemorate the 40th Anniversary of STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES FORCE SPIRITS three-pack, featuring classic design and packaging!"

"These premium 6-inch-scale figures are inspired by the iconic moment in STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI, when Luke Skywalker witnesses the Force Spirits of the people who shaped him: Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Yoda. Fans can display this figure which features premium detail, multiple points of articulation in their collections. Includes 3 figures. Available for pre-order 4/11 at 1 pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and Shop Disney."