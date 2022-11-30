Star Wars: ROTJ Stormtrooper Deploys for 40th Anniversary with Hasbro

You can't have a Star Wars rerelease party with at least the arrival of a Stormtrooper, and Hasbro is here to deliver. Releasing as part of the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi comes more white armored soldiers. You can never get enough troopers for your growing Galactic Empire army, and these ones come with new Return of the Jedi card backs. Each Stormtrooper comes with a blaster as usual, but at this rate, this rerelease would be for owning the packaging. There are so many Stormtrooper figures that it is no surprise that Hasbro could take the easy way out to give fans yet another. Return of the Jedi is an iconic film, and I would have loved to see more celebrated characters for the film's 40th. Max Rebo, Yak Face, and any of the dancers or aliens from Jabba's Palace would have been amazing to see. Until that day comes, these The Black Series ROTJ Stormtroopers are priced at $24.99, set for a July 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Build Up Your Stormtrooper Army Once More with Hasbro

"Imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with 6-inch action figures from Star Wars The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. Star Wars The Black Series includes Star Wars action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, including comics, movies, and animated series."

Includes: Figure and accessory.

STORMTROOPER: Commemorate the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with figures from The Black Series, featuring classic design and packaging!

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI: This Stormtrooper action figure is inspired by Star Wars: Return of the Jedi — a great gift for Star Wars collectors and fans ages 4 and up

MOVIE-INSPIRED ACCESSORY: This collectible Star Wars The Black Series action figure comes with a blaster accessory

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Star Wars fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch action figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection

BUILD A GALAXY OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Star Wars The Black Series collector figures to build a Star Wars galaxy (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)