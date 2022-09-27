Star Wars Scout Trooper Spreads Some Holiday Cheer with Hasbro

It looks like the villainous Scout Trooper from Season 1 of The Mandalorian has had a change of heart. One of Moff Gideon's solider is back and ready to celebrate the holiday with Grogu with Hasbro's latest Holiday Edition figure. A lot is going on with this figure, from the Christmas Sweater, and wacky red and green deco to the included Grogu figure. Hasbro has really gone overboard with this Holiday Edition Star Wars: The Black Series figure. He is exploding with Christmas cheer and does come with a micro blaster and Santa colored pouch to hold The Child.

Whether you want this Scout Trooper to be a good guy or the Grinch of this story is up to you. Hasbro has revealed that will be an entire wave of new Holiday Edition figures are coming our way, and they are all being released as retailer exclusives for $27.99 each. A nice assortment of these figures are coming for teh holidays spanning all over the franchise, with even some fun designs like a Gingerbread Clone Trooper and an Abominable Wookie. The Scout Trooper Grinch will be exclusive with Walmart, and pre-orders will be going live on November 1 here.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SCOUT TROOPER (HOLIDAY EDITION) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 / Available: Fall 2022. Scout Troopers were lightly armored compared with other stormtroopers, which allowed them to move more quickly and easily in a range of environments. STAR WARS fans and collectors can celebrate the season and imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this special 6-inch scale SCOUT TROOPER (HOLIDAY EDITION) figure, featuring holiday-themed deco and packaging. The figure comes with an included Grogu in holiday-themed bag toy and blaster accessory; and makes a great gift for kids, 4 and up. Includes 1 figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available at Walmart starting on 11/1."