Star Wars: The Acolyte Jedi Padawan Jecki Lon Has Arrived at Hasbro

A new assortment of Star Wars collectibles are blasting into a galaxy near us as Hasbro becomes one with the force once again

Article Summary Hasbro introduces Jecki Lon, a new Jedi Padawan from Star Wars: The Acolyte, in their Black Series line.

The Acolyte action figures are set for a Summer 2024 release, featuring characters from the High Republic Era.

Collectors can pre-order the 6-inch Jecki Lon figure, complete with lightsaber and detailed articulation.

Hasbro's latest collectibles are available for pre-order online, showcasing a revamped Black Series packaging.

The Dark Side has returned as the Jedi of the High Republic Era come across an evil that was long forgotten. A new Star Wars tale is on the way as Disney is taking fans back 100 years before the events of item Phantom Menace with The Acolyte. Arriving in June, the new series just dropped its first trailer, which debuted some new characters and plenty of Jedi. One of which is Padawan Jecki Lon, the apprentice of Jedi Master Sol, the protagonist of the new series. This Theelin Jedi Padawan is ready for a new adventure, and Hasbro is bringing her to life for their 6" scale Star Wars: The Black Series line.

A whole wave of The Acolyte figures are on the way, and Padawan Jecki Lon has made the cut. She will feature a smaller size than some of the other Jedi in this line and will feature a green lightsaber and a removable robe. New Black Series packaging has been introduced by Hasbro, and this wave is one of the first to showcase it. Star Wars fans can bring home these new High Republic Jedi in Summer 2024 for $24.99, and pre-orders are already live online today at Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers. Be on the lookout for more Acolyte figures like Jedi Master Sol and Jedi Master Indara.

Make Room for Padawan Jecki Lon from The Acolyte

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PADAWAN JECKI LON – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Summer 2024). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PADAWAN JECKI LON figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE."

"At the end of the High Republic era, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes – but the forces they confront turn out to be far more sinister and personal than anticipated. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and Lightsaber accessory with a removable blade. Available for pre-order 3/21 at 1pm ET at Amazon, Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."

