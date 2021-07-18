Star Wars: The Bad Batch Wrecker Comes to Kotobukiya

Kototbukiya is exploring the world after Star Wars: The Clone Wars as they reveal The Bad Batch is on the way. Your favorite clones from Clone Force 99 are heading to Kotobukiya's ARTFX statue series. Kicking things off first is Wrecker, who is bringing his explosive Star Wars personality to your growing collection. Standing just over 10" tall, Wrecker is displayed in a simple pose but will come with interchangeable heads giving fans both helmeted and unmasked portraits. We can at least expect the other members of Star Wars: The Bad Batch to coming in the future with Hunter, Crosshair, Tech, Echo, and Omega.

It would be a true wonder to see all of these new heroes in one mighty display, and I can not wait to see what Kotobukiya does. The Star Wars: The Bad Batch Wrecker ARTFX Statue from Kotobukiya will be priced at roughly $170. He is set to bring some pain to your shelves in February 2022, and pre-orders are not live yet, but when they do fans will be able to find him located here.

"ARTFX WRECKER™ THE BAD BATCH – In a dark time when the Galactic Empire has begun to take power, a new battle for the Bad Batch™ begins… From the popular animated series streaming on Disney+, Star Wars™: The Bad Batch, Kotobukiya presents a series of 1/7 scale model kits! Due to genetic mutations, Wrecker™ is much larger and stronger than the average soldier, with enough strength to lift up a gunship. Although he can be brash, Wrecker also has a sense of humor. Wrecker's helmet features the iconic fanged skull design and the unit number "99" on the brow. A large knife is also sheathed on his right leg!"

"The finer details and textures from the series such as the backpack are fully recreated based on the 1/7 scale. An interchangeable head part without the helmet is also included. The base is of a hexagon shape design that will be standard to all future characters in this series so fans can enjoy lining them up together on display. Add the Bad Batch snap-fit model kit series to your collection today!"