Star Wars: The Clone Wars 1/6 Anakin Skywalker – The Chosen One Sideshow Collectibles takes Star Wars fans right into the adventures of The Clone Wars with their impressive 1/6 scale figures

It is an incredible time to be a Star Wars fan, and it looks like plenty of new shows and movies are on the horizon. However, some of the best Star Wars series coming to us in animated form, like Star Wars: The Clone Wars. This series took the prequel trilogy to new heights by exploring some of the tales during a time that war swept through the galaxy. Some of these Star Wars heroes and villains have been seen in their animated format more than their live-action counterparts. Thankfully, Sideshow Collectibles has its own line of 1/6 scale Star Wars figures inspired by The Clone Wars. We have previously showcased the 1/6 Obi-Wan Kenobi figure, which can be found right here. However, when you see Obi-Wan, Anakin Skywalker is not far behind, and this figure captures The Chosen One like never before.

In the Clone Wars, Anakin Skywalker is genuinely something special from the way he thinks, acts, and loves. It was fantastic to see the Jedi part of Darth Vader, and it is still heartbreaking to see him fall into the dark. However, Anakin now gets to come home as a Jedi with Sideshow Collectibles and their latest 1/6 scale The Clone Wars figure. Unlike Hot Toys, this line features a stylized head sculpt, capturing his animated design perfectly. His outfit is a tailored fabric costume, which resembles his later Clone Wars look, just before we enter the story of The Revenge of the Sith. He even has added a gauntlet, which is a nice touch and helps remind Star Wars fans what era we are in.

Anakin does come with a removable cloak, as well as swappable hands, his lightsaber (extended and just the hilt), and an Ahsoka Tano hologram. These are simple accessories, and it is plenty, as it is the animated design that really makes these figures stand out. Getting an animated Anakin Skywalker figure in 1/6 scale is something special, and pairing him with Obi-Wan is a dream come true for any The Clone Wars fan. Sideshow has something very special here, and hopefully, more designs like this are on the way. From iconic Clone Troopers to Darth Maul, or even some love for Star Wars: Rebels, this line exceeds expectations, and I want more. Anakin can be purchased today right from Sideshow found here, and be sure to also bring home the 1/6 Obi-Wan Kenobi figure here.